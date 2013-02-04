kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Der Grusel-Rocker ist auch Familienmensch und hat gemeinsam mit der Tänzerin Sheryl Goddard - seit mehr als 35 Jahren seine Ehefrau - drei Kinder großgezogen. Zu Hause sei er lieb und brav, beteuert Cooper. "Ich habe den merkwürdigsten Charakter des Planeten. Ich benutze keine Kraftausdrücke und ich werde nie sauer. Für meine Familie bin ich ein Held."

Erfinder des Schockrock
Alice Cooper: Das Grauen wird 65

Seine Shows bezeichnet er selbst als Zwei-Stunden-Fahrt mit der Geisterbahn. Am 4. Februar wird Alice Cooper 65 Jahre.

Der Erfinder des Grauens auf der Bühne: Alice Cooper wird 65.

