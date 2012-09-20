Alex Katz: Cool, stylish, dekorativ – wie ein Comic

Mit seinen figurativen und bunten Society-Bildern gilt Alex Katz als Vorreiter der Pop-Art. Die Sammlung Essl widmet ihm zu seinem 85. Geburtstag eine Ausstellung.
Alex Katz
"Beach Stop", 2001 Öl auf Leinwand 244 x 488 cm
"Samantha, Joey and Yolanda Kluge", 1976 Öl auf Leinwand 153 x 305 cm
"John", 1982 Öl auf Leinwand 183 x 244 cm
"Black Brook 8", 1990 Öl auf Leinwand 213 x 645 cm
"Vincent & Vivien", 1998 Öl auf Leinwand 152 x 305 cm
"Agnes und Karlheinz Essl", 2010Öl auf Leinen 122 x 244 cm
"Yellow Flags", 2011 Öl auf Leinwand 213 x 305 cm
"Moose", 2011 Öl auf Leinwand 152,5 x 193 cm
"St. Petersburg", 2003 Öl auf Leinwand 183 x 335 cm
"Ena", 2001 Öl auf Leinwand 122 x 269 cm
Portrait von Alex Katz aus dem Jahr 2006.