kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Anmelden

info

© VBK, Wien 2012

Kultur
09/20/2012

Alex Katz: Cool, stylish, dekorativ – wie ein Comic

Mit seinen figurativen und bunten Society-Bildern gilt Alex Katz als Vorreiter der Pop-Art. Die Sammlung Essl widmet ihm zu seinem 85. Geburtstag eine Ausstellung.

von Werner Rosenberger

© Bild: VBK, Wien 2012

Alex KAtz

© Bild: VBK, Wien 2012

Alex Katz

"Beach Stop", 2001 Öl auf Leinwand 244 x 488 cm

© Bild: VBK, Wien 2012

Alex Katz

"Samantha, Joey and Yolanda Kluge", 1976 Öl auf Leinwand 153 x 305 cm

© Bild: VBK, Wien 2012

Alex Katz

"John", 1982 Öl auf Leinwand 183 x 244 cm

© Bild: VBK, Wien 2012

Alex Katz

"Black Brook 8", 1990 Öl auf Leinwand 213 x 645 cm

© Bild: VBK, Wien 2012

Alex Katz

"Vincent & Vivien", 1998 Öl auf Leinwand 152 x 305 cm

© Bild: VBK, Wien 2012

Alex Katz

"Agnes und Karlheinz Essl", 2010Öl auf Leinen 122 x 244 cm

© Bild: VBK, Wien 2012

Alex Katz

"Yellow Flags", 2011 Öl auf Leinwand 213 x 305 cm

© Bild: VBK, Wien 2012

Alex Katz

"Moose", 2011 Öl auf Leinwand 152,5 x 193 cm

© Bild: VBK, Wien 2012

Alex Katz

"St. Petersburg", 2003 Öl auf Leinwand 183 x 335 cm

© Bild: VBK, Wien 2012

Alex Katz

"Ena", 2001 Öl auf Leinwand 122 x 269 cm

© Bild: Vivien Bittencourt

Alex Katz

Portrait von Alex Katz aus dem Jahr 2006.

| Stand: 09/20/2012, 17:56