63. Berlinale: Die Gewinner im Überblick

Director Netzer holds the Golden Bear award for Be
Director Netzer holds the Golden Bear award for Be
…
GERMANY BERLIN FILM FESTIVAL 2013
Berlinale
Actor Mujic poses with his Silver Bear award for B
Berlinale
GERMANY BERLIN FILM FESTIVAL 2013
Actress Garcia poses with her Silver Bear award fo
Berlinale
Aziz Zhambakiye poses backstage with his Silver be…
GERMANY BERLIN FILM FESTIVAL 2013
Berlinale
GERMANY BERLIN FILM FESTIVAL 2013
Actress Melanie Lenz, director Ulrich Seidl and ac
Hostess Anke Engelke and festival director Dieter …
GERMANY BERLIN FILM FESTIVAL 2013
GERMANY BERLIN FILM FESTIVAL 2013
Director Kriekhaus, poses backstage with his Silve