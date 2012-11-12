kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
© Belvedere, Wien/Johannes Stoll

Kunstbahnhof
11/12/2012

21er Haus geht mit Artothek ins zweite Jahr

Die Dependance des Belvedere ist nun auch Leihstelle für Kunst. In die Ausstellungen kamen bisher 40.000.

von Michael Huber

