01/20/2014
20 Dinge, die Sie über "The Big Lebowski" wissen sollten
Am Dienstag läuft "The Big Lebowski" um 20:15 Uhr auf Puls 4. 20 Fakten zum Film.
The Big Lebowski
332.jpg
The Big Lebowski
The-Big-Lebowski-still.jpg
big-lebowski-facts-21.jpg
Jeff Bridges
83467745.jpg
The Big Lebowski
Supermarket.jpg
TheBigLebowski_Cowboy.jpg
The Big Lebowski
62.jpg
7887193_autobahn.jpg
Autobahn.jpg
The-Big-Lebowski_KB_Jeff-Bridges_jelly-shoes.bmp.jpg
1382534256-a795cbc71c6ed7b0e77a9d22e2c87d0b.jpeg
big-lebowski-1.jpg
The Big Lebowski 3.jpg
Jeff Bridges arrives at an event celebrating the B
The Big Lebowski