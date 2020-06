18-jähriger Graffiti-Künstler starb durch Taser

The parents of Israel Hernandez-Llach, Jakelin Llach, left, and Israel Hernandez, comfort each other during a news conference in Bay Harbor Island, Fla., on Wednesday Aug. 7, 2013. Their son died after being shot with a Taser by Miami Beach police when he was found spray-painting a building. (AP Photo/The Miami Herald, Peter Andrew Bosch)

© Bild: Deleted - 1040175