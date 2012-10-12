Gourmet-Führer beleidigt Neapels Pizzabäcker
Die Neapolitaner sind empört: ein italienischer Restaurantführer behauptet, dass es die beste Pizza nicht in Neapel, sondern in Verona gäbe.
REUTERSA pizza is removed from a wood-burning oven during a protest to demand stricter price controls on the rising cost of pizza in Naples August 27, 2008. "Pizzaioli" or pizza chefs in Naples, birthplace of the Margherita, handed out free pizzas on Wedn
dapdThis Thursday, Jan. 27, 2011 photo shows a pizza margherita in an oven at Tonys Pizza Napoletana in San Francisco. Super Bowl Sunday is coming and pie-makers across the country are bracing for a pizza reaction. (Foto:Eric Risberg/AP/dapd)
dapdIn this Thursday, Jan. 27, 2011 photo, Tony Gemignani removes a pizza margherita from an oven at Tonys Pizza Napoletana in San Francisco. Super Bowl Sunday is coming and pie-makers across the country are bracing for a pizza reaction. (Foto:Eric Risb
REUTERSPizza is shown for sale in the cafeteria at a middle school in San Diego, California March 7, 2011. After aggressive lobbying, Congress declared pizza a vegetable to protect it from a nutritional overhaul of school lunch programs across the United
dapdThis Thursday, Jan. 27, 2011 photo shows Tony Gemignani as he works the dough while making a pizza margherita at Tonys Pizza Napoletana in San Francisco. Super Bowl Sunday is coming and pie-makers across the country are bracing for a pizza reaction.
REUTERSA cook slides a pizza onto a serving plate in the kitchen at a Pizza Hut restaurant in Mumbai, March 29, 2011. A number of fast-food and cafe chains that are flocking to India would do well to take away lessons learned by established rivals such as
Pizza
felinda - FotoliaTomatosBildnummer: 139833
rgbdigital.co.uk - Fotolia
dapdLockeed Martin senior research scientist Maya Cooper chops vegetables, which would be feasable for astronauts in Mars gravity, for a vegan pizza developed at NASAs Advanced Food Technology Project at Johnson Space Center in Houston Tuesday, July 3, 20
dapdThis Thursday, Jan. 27, 2011 photo shows Tony Gemignani as he holds up a pizza margherita at Tonys Pizza Napoletana in San Francisco. Super Bowl Sunday is coming and pie-makers across the country are bracing for a pizza reaction. (Foto:Eric Risber
dapdIn this photo taken Thursday, July 12, 2012, chef Damon Hall pulls a pepperoni pizza out of the oven at MoMos restaurant in San Francisco. With a wood-burning oven at MoMos, Hall can more than banish the ghosts of pizzas past with a pepperoni pizza th