Garnelen aus Bayern

epa03847471 A photo made available on 02 September 2013 shows a Thai vendor preparing fresh prawns for sale at a market in Bangkok, Thailand, 18 July 2013. A new plague swimming through the shrimp farms of China and South-East Asia is making ripples in the US and Europe, where prawn prices have jumped to record highs in recent months. Early Mortality Syndrome (EMS), the latest epidemic to hit Asia's booming shrimp industry, first raised its head on Chinese farms in 2009, and gradually spread to Malaysia, Vietnam and Thailand. The four countries accounted for about 70 percent of the world's shrimp exports in 2011, according to figures from the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). Thailand, the world's leading shrimp exporter, started to get hit by EMS in late 2012. EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

