Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2025: Die Gewinner-Fotos

Javier Aznar González de Rueda dokumentierte die Gewinnung von Gift der Östlichen Diamantklapperschlange in den USA.
Das Natural History Museum vermeldete einen Rekord bei den Einreichungen für "Wildlife Photographer of the Year": 60.636 Beiträge aus 113 Ländern und Regionen.
Von Liisa Mikkola
15.10.25, 17:39
Jedes Jahr werden die Wunder der Natur in zahllosen Bildern eingefangen. Die eindrucksvollsten Aufnahmen wurde heuer zum 61. Mal wieder beim Fotowettbewerb „Wildlife Photographer of the Year“ gewürdigt. Eine siebenköpfige Fachjury unter Vorsitz von Kathy Moran am Natural History Museum in London hat aus aus über 60.000 Einreichungen ihre Auswahl getroffen. In 16 Kategorien wurden jeweils Sieger gekürt und weiteren Finalisten eine Ehrung ihrer Bilder zu teil. 

Die Gewinner-Fotos zum Durchklicken

"Wie man eine Art rettet" von dem Spanier Jon A. Juarez, Kategorie: Photojournalism

Qingrong Yang mit "Synchronised Fishing" in der Kategorie "Behaviour Birds"

Deutscher Preisträger Sebastian Frölich mit "Verschwindener Teich". Kategorie: "Wetlands: The Bigger Pictures"

"Im Scheinwerferlicht gefangen" von der deutschen Preisträgerin Simone Baumeister. Kategorie: Natürliche Kunstfertigkeit

"Ghost Town Visitor" von Wim van den Heever mit der Auszeichnung "Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2025"

Quentin Martinez aus Frankreich mit "Herumtollende Frösche". Kategorie: Behaviour: Amphibians and Repiles"

Ralph Pace mit "Überlebenskampf" in der Kategorie "Unterwasser"

Shane Gross aus Kanada mit "Wie ein Aal auf dem Trockenen". Kategorie: Animals in their Environment

Philipp Egger mit "Schattenjäger", Kategorie "Animals Porttraits"

Javier Aznar Gonzalez de Rueda, Kategorie: Photojournalist Story Award

Lubin Godin aus Frankreich mit "Alpine Dämmerung". Kategorie: 11 bis 14-Jährige

Luca Lorenz mit "Seal Serenity". Kategorie: Rising Star

"Verrückte Hutmacher-Raupe" von Georgina Steytler in der Kategorie: "Behavoiur: Invertebrates"

Fernando Faciole mit "Orphan of the Road". Kategorie: Impact Award

Jamie Smart aus Großbritannien gewann mit seinem Foto "Die Höhle des Webers". Kategorie: 10 Jahre und jünger

"Deadly Allure" von Chien Lee. Kategorie: Plants and Fungi"

Audun Rikarsen aus Norwegen mit "The Feast"

Dennis Stogsdill mit "Katze unter Flamingos", Kategorie: "Behaviour Mammals"

Andrea Dominizi gewann mit seinem Foto "Nach der Zerstörung" in der Altersgruppe 15 bis 17 Jahre.

"Rattled" von Javier Aznar Gonzalez de Rueda. Kategorie: Photojournalist Story Award.

Ansichten des Nordens von Alexey Kharitonov, Kategorie: Portfolio Award

Alexey Kharitonov mit "Eye of the Tundra" in der Kategorie "Portfolio Award"

(kurier.at, mil)  |  Aktualisiert vor 4 Minuten

