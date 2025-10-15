Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2025: Die Gewinner-Fotos

Jedes Jahr werden die Wunder der Natur in zahllosen Bildern eingefangen. Die eindrucksvollsten Aufnahmen wurde heuer zum 61. Mal wieder beim Fotowettbewerb „Wildlife Photographer of the Year“ gewürdigt. Eine siebenköpfige Fachjury unter Vorsitz von Kathy Moran am Natural History Museum in London hat aus aus über 60.000 Einreichungen ihre Auswahl getroffen. In 16 Kategorien wurden jeweils Sieger gekürt und weiteren Finalisten eine Ehrung ihrer Bilder zu teil.