BOVELINOS PLAYLIST: Best of Weihnachten
Wer singt am schönsten unterm Christbaum? Sia ist seit einem Jahr "in the mood", aktuell zeigt sich Gwen Stefani in Hochform, ein Dream-Team aus William Shatner und Iggy Pop macht Nikolo & Knecht Ruprecht Konkurrenz. Und bereits vor 35 Jahren bescherten uns die Pretenders den himmlischsten Rock-Weihnachtssong aller Zeiten
WEIHNACHTSKLASSIKER
Zeitlos schön. Mitunter gewagt interpretiert ...
GWEN STEFANI: Feliz Navidad / You Make it Feel Like Christmas
WILLIAM SHATNER & IGGY POP: Silent Night
JESSIE J: Santa Claus Is Coming To Town
OTTO LECHNER & KLAUS TRABITSCH: Es wird scho glei dumpa / Still
SHE & HIM: Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
DEAN MARTIN: Let It Snow
ADRIANO CELENTANO: Bianco Natale
MÄNNERQUINTETT KLAGENFURT PONFELD: Marija Mati Moja
JOHN ELIOT GARDENER & ENGLISH BAROQUE SOLOISTS: Jauchzet, frohlocket!
POP
Wir singen mit den Superstars!
SIA: My Old Santa Claus
CARLY RAE JEPSEN: Last Christmas
ALOE BLACC: Funky Ass Christmas
GUCCI MANE: St. Brick Intro
SHAKIRA: Santa Baby
KATE BUSH: December Will Be Magic Again
INGRID MICHAELSON: Happy Happy Christmas
JOHN LEGEND & STEVIE WONDER: What Christmas Means To Me
WORLD / BLUES / JAZZ
Vom Blues-Beisl in die ganze Welt
MIRIAM MAKEBA: Holilili
NORAH JONES: It Came Upon a Midnight Clear
ALEX BOYE’: Little Drummer Boy (Tribal Version)
CHET BAKER: Come All Ye Faithful
TOM WAITS: Silent Night / Christmas Card From a Hooker in Minneapolis
WILLIE NELSON: Christmas Blues
MILES DAVIS: We Three Kings Of Orient Are / Blue Xmas
JOAO GILBERTO: Presente De Natal
LADYSMITH BLACK MAMBAZO: Homeless
KARINE POLWART: Merry Xmas Everybody / Follow The Heron
ROCK / ALTERNATIVE
Mit Santa auf dem Bike, in der Lederkluft oder im Holzfällerhemd.
THE PRETENDERS: 2000 Miles
ELASTICA: Gloria (Just Say Noël)
WEEZER: The Christmas Song
SUFJAN STEVENS: The Lonely Man Of Winter
NO DOUBT: Oi To The World
THE SMASHING PUMPKINS: Christmas Time
TOM PETTY: Christmas All Over Again
THE SMASHING PUMPKINS: Christmas Time
QUEEN: Thank God It’s Christmas
BEST COAST: Little Saint Nick
PHOEBE BRIDGERS: Christmas Song