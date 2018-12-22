kurier.at
22.12.2018

BOVELINOS PLAYLIST: Best of Weihnachten

Wer singt am schönsten unterm Christbaum? Sia ist seit einem Jahr "in the mood", aktuell zeigt sich Gwen Stefani in Hochform, ein Dream-Team aus William Shatner und Iggy Pop macht Nikolo & Knecht Ruprecht Konkurrenz. Und bereits vor 35 Jahren bescherten uns die Pretenders den himmlischsten Rock-Weihnachtssong aller Zeiten

WEIHNACHTSKLASSIKER

Zeitlos schön. Mitunter gewagt interpretiert ...

GWEN STEFANI: Feliz Navidad / You Make it Feel Like Christmas   

WILLIAM SHATNER & IGGY POP: Silent Night  

JESSIE J: Santa Claus Is Coming To Town

OTTO LECHNER & KLAUS TRABITSCH: Es wird scho glei dumpa / Still

SHE & HIM: Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas  

DEAN MARTIN: Let It Snow

ADRIANO CELENTANO: Bianco Natale 

MÄNNERQUINTETT KLAGENFURT PONFELD: Marija Mati Moja

JOHN ELIOT GARDENER & ENGLISH BAROQUE SOLOISTS: Jauchzet, frohlocket!

POP

Wir singen mit den Superstars!

SIA: My Old Santa Claus 

CARLY RAE JEPSEN: Last Christmas 

ALOE BLACC: Funky Ass Christmas

GUCCI MANE: St. Brick Intro  

SHAKIRA: Santa Baby

KATE BUSH: December Will Be Magic Again

INGRID MICHAELSON: Happy Happy Christmas

JOHN LEGEND & STEVIE WONDER: What Christmas Means To Me

WORLD / BLUES / JAZZ

Vom Blues-Beisl in die ganze Welt

MIRIAM MAKEBA: Holilili

NORAH JONES: It Came Upon a Midnight Clear  

ALEX BOYE’: Little Drummer Boy (Tribal Version)   

CHET BAKER: Come All Ye Faithful

TOM WAITS: Silent Night / Christmas Card From a Hooker in Minneapolis  

WILLIE NELSON Christmas Blues 

MILES DAVIS: We Three Kings Of Orient Are / Blue Xmas

JOAO GILBERTOPresente De Natal

LADYSMITH BLACK MAMBAZO: Homeless

KARINE POLWART: Merry Xmas Everybody / Follow The Heron

ROCK / ALTERNATIVE

Mit Santa auf dem Bike, in der Lederkluft oder im Holzfällerhemd.

THE PRETENDERS: 2000 Miles  

ELASTICA: Gloria (Just Say Noël) 

WEEZER: The Christmas Song 

SUFJAN STEVENS: The Lonely Man Of Winter 

NO DOUBT: Oi To The World

THE SMASHING PUMPKINS: Christmas Time 

TOM PETTYChristmas All Over Again

QUEEN: Thank God It’s Christmas

BEST COASTLittle Saint Nick

PHOEBE BRIDGERS: Christmas Song