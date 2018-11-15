kurierat logo
15.11.2018

BOVELINOS PLAYLIST: Best of New Rock & Pop

© Bild: Sony Music

Fantastische neue Songs von King Princess, Leyya, A$AP Rocky & FKA Twigs, Dead Can Dance, Carly Rae Jepsen u.v.m.

A$AP ROCKY & FKA TWIGS: Fukk Sleep  – Most beautiful couple, great Track ...

POPPY & GRIMES: Play Destroy – Wow, Bubblegumpostpunkmetal!

DEAD CAN DANCE: The Mountain – Die Legenden sind zurück.

IDER: Mirror – „people suck, people fuck, people leave their shit behind ...“ Bester Girl-Pop. Jetzt.

LEYYA: Donnie – Unwiderstehlicher Groove, gefährliche Atmo. Cool.

SADE: The Big Unknown - Die Queen ist unfehlbar. Grandioser Song zum neuen Steve McQueen Film.

CARLY RAE JEPSEN: Party For One – Süß und gut. Perfekt.

KELSEY LU: Due West - Die Sängerin, Cellistin, Songwriterin aus North Carolina beschert uns einen traumhaft schönen R'n'B-Track.

CHERRY GLAZERR: Daddi - "How should I fuck, daddy? Is it okay?" Nerdy Gitarrenrock at its best.

KING PRINCESS: Pussy Is God – Sie bricht die Herzen der stolzesten Frauen...