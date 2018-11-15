BOVELINOS PLAYLIST: Best of New Rock & Pop
Fantastische neue Songs von King Princess, Leyya, A$AP Rocky & FKA Twigs, Dead Can Dance, Carly Rae Jepsen u.v.m.
A$AP ROCKY & FKA TWIGS: Fukk Sleep – Most beautiful couple, great Track ...
POPPY & GRIMES: Play Destroy – Wow, Bubblegumpostpunkmetal!
DEAD CAN DANCE: The Mountain – Die Legenden sind zurück.
IDER: Mirror – „people suck, people fuck, people leave their shit behind ...“ Bester Girl-Pop. Jetzt.
LEYYA: Donnie – Unwiderstehlicher Groove, gefährliche Atmo. Cool.
SADE: The Big Unknown - Die Queen ist unfehlbar. Grandioser Song zum neuen Steve McQueen Film.
CARLY RAE JEPSEN: Party For One – Süß und gut. Perfekt.
KELSEY LU: Due West - Die Sängerin, Cellistin, Songwriterin aus North Carolina beschert uns einen traumhaft schönen R'n'B-Track.
CHERRY GLAZERR: Daddi - "How should I fuck, daddy? Is it okay?" Nerdy Gitarrenrock at its best.
KING PRINCESS: Pussy Is God – Sie bricht die Herzen der stolzesten Frauen...