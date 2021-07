Utöya: Das Leben kehrt zurück

epa04874435 Police patrol around Utoya Island in Norway, 06 August 2015. Four years after the terror attack by Anders Behring Breivik, the youth organisation of the Norwegian Workers Party (AUF) is again inviting youths to join their summer camp on the island. On 22 July 2011 Anders Behring Breivik - a far-right extremist and self-styled opponent of Norway's multiculturalism - went on a deadly shooting rampage on the Island, killing 69 mostly young people. EPA/VEGARD WIVESTAD GROETT NORWAY OUT

