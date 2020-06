Wie der Wilde Westen heute tickt

Protest signs are seen on a fence in Bunkerville, Nevada, April 11, 2014. Armed U.S. rangers are rounding up cattle on federal land in Nevada in a rare showdown with Cliven Bundy, a rancher who has illegally grazed his herd on public lands for decades, as conflict over land use simmers in western states. The standoff with the Bureau of Land Management stems in part from Bundy's belief that their right to graze the land predates the federal government's management of it, and that the county and state should ultimately have authority over lands in their boundaries. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart (UNITED STATES - Tags: AGRICULTURE ENVIRONMENT ANIMALS CRIME LAW)

© Bild: REUTERS/JIM URQUHART