Meteorit wegen kosmischer Kollision

Reporters gather around a piece of a meteorite, which according to local authorities and scientists, was lifted from the bottom of the Chebarkul Lake, placed on display in a local museum in Chelyabinsk, October 18, 2013. The meteorite exploded over central Russia in February 2013, raining fireballs over a vast area and causing a shock wave that smashed windows, damaged buildings and injured more than 1,000 people, according to local media. REUTERS/Andrey Tkachenko (RUSSIA - Tags: SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY SOCIETY ENVIRONMENT)

