12/15/2012
Trauer und Entsetzen in Amerika
Das Massaker in der Grundschule von Newton hat in den USA Trauer und Fassungslosigkeit ausgelöst. Die Bilder.
Connecticut School Shooting
A flag is seen at half staff along Main Street in
People pray and stand outside the overflow area of
Two men pray at Saint Rose of Lima Roman Catholic
Andrew Jacobs prays as his twin brother Matthew Ja
US President Obama pauses as he makes a statement
USA WHITE HOUSE SCHOOL SHOOTING
APTOPIX Connecticut School Shooting
USA CONNECTICUT SCHOOL SHOOTING
APTOPIX Connecticut School Shooting
REUTERS PICTURE HIGHLIGHT
undefined
undefined
undefined
undefined
undefined
undefined
undefined
undefined