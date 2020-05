Tötung von Braunbärin wird zum Politikum

This infrared remote camera photo taken on July 28, 2014 and provided by the Provincia autonoma di Trento press office shows bear Daniza and one of her 8-month-old cubs in the Trento province, Italy. Animal rights groups called Thursday, Sept. 11, 2014 for the resignation of Italy's environment minister and the forestry police opened an investigation after a mother bear died during a capture operation ordered after she scuffled with a forager as her cubs slept nearby. Daniza's fate has captivated Italians ever since a mushroom scavenger reported she attacked him in mid-August in northern Trento province. The issue gained attention because Daniza was part of an EU-funded operation to reintroduce brown bears to the region after they were nearly wiped out decades ago. (AP Photo/Provincia Autonoma di Trento)

