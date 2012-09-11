Sea Shepherd: Piraten für den guten Zweck

Die Aktivisten haben sich ganz dem Schutz der Tierwelt der Ozeane verschrieben. Ihr Kapitän ist auf der Flucht.
dapdA banner of the animal rights and environmental Sea Shepherd Conservation waves in front of the sun during a demonstration against Costa Ricas government near Germanys President residence during a visit of Costa Ricas President in Berlin, Germany, on
dapdFILE - In this May 23, 2012 file picture Paul Watson, founder and President of the animal rights and environmental group Sea Shepherd Conservation takes part in a demonstration against the Costa Rican government near Germanys Presidental residence du
EPAepa03262956 US actress Pamela Anderson (L) hugs Canadian animal rights activist Paul Watson, released on parole, during a press conference at Papageno Music Theater in Frankfurt Main, Germany, 13 June 2012. Anderson pledged her solidarity with Watson
REUTERSSupporters listen to a speech by marine conservationist Paul Watson (not pictured) during a rally of animal rights activists in Berlin, May 23, 2012. Renowned marine conservationist Paul Watson, who is fighting extradition from Germany to Costa Ric
EPAepa03231039 Sea Shepherd supporters protest outside the German Consulate in Hong Kong, China, 23 May 2012. Sea Shepherd Hong Kong was calling for the German government to free environmental group Sea Shepherd leader Paul Watson. Watson is on bail while
REUTERSMarine conservationist Paul Watson attends a rally of animal rights activists in Berlin, May 23, 2012. Renowned marine conservationist Paul Watson, who is fighting extradition from Germany to Costa Rica over a 2002 campaign against shark finning, v
dapdPaul Watson, founder and President of the animal rights and environmental Sea Shepherd Conservation walks behind a banner of Sea Shepherd as he attends a demonstration against the Costa Rican government near Germanys President residence during a visit
dapdIn this undated photo taken by Eye in the Sky Magazine and released by Sea Shepherd on Monday, Nov. 29, 2010, the 12-year-old, 34.8-meter (115-foot), stabilized monohull vessel named Gojira which Sea Shepherd said would fill the role of fast intercept
APThe U.S.-based Sea Shepherd Conservation Societys flagship, the "Steve Irwin", with U.S. actress Daryl Hannah and captain Paul Watson on board, leaves Brisbane, Australia on a voyage to disrupt Japanese whalers in Antarctic waters, Thursday, Dec. 4, 200
EPAepa01980985 A handout photograph made available by the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society, shows anti-whaling protest vessel, the Ady Gil with signs of damage following a confrontation with Japanese whaling vessel the Nisshin Maru in Australias Antarcti
AP** EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT ** British performance artist Alice Newstead, suspended from then ceiling with hooks through the skin on her back hangs in the window of a cosmetic shop in Paris, Thursday, July 2, 2009 while talking with Paul Watson, rig
APIn this photo supplied by Sea Sheperd, the crew on the Nisshin Maru fire what they claimed to be pepper spray at the Steve Irwin in the Southern Ocean, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2010. Three crew members of a Japanese whaling vessel suffered face and eye injuri
APPeople walk past a stack of canned whale meat cooked with soy sauce and sugar sold at 1,000 yen (US$8.5) for three at a special yearend fish market opened by fishermens cooperative in Tokyo in this photo taken Thursday, Dec. 29, 2005. Japan has enticed
EPAepa02312309 An undated handout photograph released by Sea Shepherd Conservation showing Japanese fishermen slaughtering dolphins in blood-soaked water in Taiji, Japan. Media reports state on 02 September 2010 that fishermen in the Japanese town of Taij
APIn this photo released by Sea Shepherd Conservation Society, Japanese fishermen try to disperse six activists and supporters from the anti-whaling group Sea Shepherd, including U.S. TV star Hayden Panettiere, who paddled out on surfboards to a cove in t
SEA SHEPHERD CONSERVATION SOCIETFishermen work on a boat filled with freshly caught dolphins as a diver lifts a tale of a mammal from the blood-filled water in the fishing town of Taiji in Wakayama Prefecutre in this photo taken Friday, Oct. 6, 2003 by Am
APAnti-sealing protester Sunya Marcano-Binkley, attends a Sea Shepherd Group of Calgary rally drawing attention to the annual seal hunt, Thursday, March 15, 2007, in front of federal government offices in Calgary. (AP PHOTO/CP, Jeff McIntosh)
REUTERSA seal hunter strikes a grey seal with a hakapik during the first day of the hunt on Hay Island, Nova Scotia, February 24, 2011. The Canadian government has set the years total allowable grey seal catch at 60,000. REUTERS/Paul Darrow (CANADA - Tag
EPAepa02076241 A man walks past a shop front selling shark fins in Hong Kong, China, 12th March 2010. The excessive demand for shark products has contributed to the rapid decline of many species, with several already nearing extinction. Eight species of s
EPAepa02487409 A photo made available on 09 December 2010 shows hundreds of newly unloaded, wet, and bloody shark fins drying in the afternoon sun in a quiet street near Kennedy Town docks, Hong Kong, 07 December 2010. It is difficult and dangerous to gat
dapdSushi chefs of Kiyomura Co. hold a slice of a bluefin tuna at their Sushi Zanmai restaurant near Tsukiji fish market in Tokyo Thursday, Jan. 5, 2012. The bluefin tuna caught off northeastern Japan fetched a record 56.49 million yen, or about $736,000,
dapdSpanish fisherman Rafael Marquez, 40, works with Atlantic bluefin tuna as they are loaded onto a boat during the opening of the season for tuna fishing off the coast of Barbate, Cadiz province, southern Spain, Wednesday, April 27, 2011.The tuna are ca
APA Japans right-wing activist raises a fist and shouts a slogan during a rally against the Sea Shepherd activist group outside Harumi pier where a Japanese whaling ship arrives with anti-whaling activist Pete Bethune on board in Tokyo, Japan, Friday, Mar
dapdFILE - In this file photo released by Sea Shepherd Conservation Society, the Japanese whaling ship Yushin Maru No. 3 approaches the Sea Shepherds high-speed trimaran Gojira during their encounter Friday, Feb. 4, 2011 in Southern Ocean, Antarctica. Fis
APCaptain Paul Watson, Founder and President of Sea Shepherd Conservation Society poses for a portrait in New York, Saturday April 12, 2008. A militant conservation group documenting the East Coast seal hunt said its flagship vessel was stormed Saturday