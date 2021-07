Promi-Proteste gegen Ermordung des Löwen Cecil

A combination photo shows Zimbabwean safari operator Honest Ndlovu (R) and fellow countryman and hunter Theo Bronkhorst waiting to appear in Hwange magistrates court, July 29, 2015. Ndlovu and Bronkhorst, the two Zimbabwean men who were paid $50,000 by an American hunter who killed 'Cecil', the country's best-known lion, arrived in court on Wednesday facing charges of poaching.American hunter Walter James Palmer has also been accused by wildlife officials of killing Cecil without a permit. Palmer, who has left Zimbabwe, says he killed the lion on July 1 but believed it was a legal hunt. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

