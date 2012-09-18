Papst betet gegen "das Dröhnen der Waffen"

EPAepa03399567 Lebanese youth carry placards as they attend an open-air mass for Pope Benedict XVI on the waterfront in Beirut, Lebanon, 16 September 2012. The Pontiff is on the last day of his three day visit Lebanon. EPA/WAEL HAMZEH
REUTERSPope Benedict XVI blesses the altar with burning incense during an open-air mass service at Beirut City Center Waterfront September 16, 2012. REUTERS/ Stefano Rellandini (LEBANON - Tags: RELIGION)
REUTERSA faithful uses a box to shade herself from the sun as she attends an open air mass service conducted by Pope Benedict XVI at Beirut City Centre Waterfront, September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho (LEBANON - Tags: RELIGION)
EPAepa03399235 Artists perform as Pope Benedict XVI attends a meeting with young people in the square outside of the Maronite Patriarchs residence, during his visit in Bkerke, east Beirut, Lebanon, 15 September 2012. The Pontiff arrived in Lebanon for a t
dapdA woman holds up a portrait of Pope Benedict XVI and a cross during a mass on the waterfront in Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday Sept. 16, 2012. The Pope celebrated an open-air mass for tens of thousands of pilgrims from across the Middle East, saying Christia
EPAepa03399631 Faithfuls hold placards as they attend a public mass held by of Pope Benedict XVI at the Beirut waterfront 16 September 2012. The Pontiff is on the last day of his three day visit Lebanon. EPA/NABIL MOUNZER
dapdA woman is carried by Lebanese Red Cross volunteers after she suffered a sunstroke during a mass held by Pope Benedict XVI, on the waterfront in Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday Sept. 16, 2012. Pope Benedict XVI celebrated an open-air mass for tens of thousand
EPAepa03399522 Pope Benedict XVI waves from his Popemobile upon his arrival to conduct an open-air mass on the waterfront in Beirut, Lebanon, 16 September 2012. The Pontiff is on the last day of his three day visit Lebanon. EPA/WAEL HAMZEH
EPAepa03399581 A woman holds a portrait of Pope Benedict XVI as she waits for the Pope to attend an open-air mass on the waterfront in Beirut, Lebanon, 16 September 2012. The Pontiff is on the last day of his three day visit Lebanon. EPA/WAEL HAMZEH
EPAepa03399614 Pope Benedict XVI (2-R)) celebrates an open-air mass on the waterfront in Beirut, Lebanon, 16 September 2012. The Pontiff is on the last day of his three day visit Lebanon. EPA/NABIL MOUNZER
REUTERSA faithful wearing an Iraqi flag attends an open air mass service conducted by Pope Benedict XVI at Beirut City Centre Waterfront, September 16, 2012. Pope Benedict urged Middle Eastern Christians on Sunday to work for peace in the world, in a serm
EPAepa03399589 Pope Benedict XVI (C) attends an open-air mass on the waterfront in Beirut, Lebanon, 16 September 2012. The Pontiff is on the last day of his three day visit Lebanon. The Pontiff is on the last day of his three day visit Lebanon. EPA/WAEL
REUTERSPope Benedict XVI conducts an open air mass service as faithfuls use umbrellas to shield themselves from the sun at Beirut City Centre Waterfront, September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Crisp (LEBANON - Tags: RELIGION)
EPAepa03399633 Iraqi Faithful followers hold pictures depicting Pope Benedict XVI and wave their national flag as they attend a public mass celebrated by the pope at the Beirut waterfront 16 September 2012. The Pontiff is on the last day of his three day
EPAepa03399627 Lebanese cruiser patrol the sea in front of Beiruts waterfront where Pope Benedict XVI (not pictured) celebrates an open-air mass on the waterfront of Beirut, Lebanon, 16 September 2012. The Pontiff is on the last day of his three day visit
REUTERSThe convoy of Pope Benedict XVI proceeds towards where a mass is being held in Beirut, September 16, 2012. Pope Benedict urged Middle Eastern Christians on Sunday to work for peace and against "the grim trail of death and destruction" in thrld, id,