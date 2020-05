Marlboro-Mann starb an Lungenkrankheit

In this undated photo courtesy of Susan Lawson shows Eric Lawson with his grandchildren. Lawson, who portrayed the rugged Marlboro man in cigarette ads during the late 1970s, has died. He was 72. Lawson died Jan. 10, 2014, at his home in San Luis Obispo, Calif., of respiratory failure due to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, his wife, Susan Lawson said Sunday, Jan. 26, 2014. (AP Photo/Lawson Family)

