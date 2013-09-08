09/08/2013
Küssen für Gerechtigkeit
Mit gleichgeschlechtlichen Küssen vor russischen Botschaften protestierten am Sonntag Menschen in ganz Europa gegen Putin.
Demonstrators kiss during a demonstration in front…
Demonstrators kiss during a demonstration in front…
Demonstrators with a banner representing the Russi…
Demonstrators cover their faces with a mask repres…
Demonstrators kiss near the Russian embassy in Par…
Demonstrators hug each other near the Russian emba…
Demonstrators kiss near the Russian embassy in Pra…
A man jumps with a rainbow flag in front of the Ru…
Activists hug and kiss each other in front of the …
