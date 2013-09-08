kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Demonstrators kiss during a demonstration in front of the Russian embassy in Paris, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2013. About a dozen gay rights supporters carried placards and chanted slogans outside the Russian embassy to protest Moscowís policies on homosexuality. (AP Photo/Jacques Brinon)

Kiss-In
09/08/2013

Küssen für Gerechtigkeit

Mit gleichgeschlechtlichen Küssen vor russischen Botschaften protestierten am Sonntag Menschen in ganz Europa gegen Putin.

