Fischerei
06/20/2013

Herr Loftsson darf heuer 184 Wale töten

In Island beginnt die Walfangsaison - der Streit zwischen Verfechtern der Tradition und Tierschützern geht somit in die nächste Runde.

von Stefan Hofer

