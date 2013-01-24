kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Das Team Zaryen (in blau gehalten) und das National Amputee Soccer Team (weiß) bei einem Freundschaftsspiel in Port-au-Prince, der Hauptstadt Haitis.

© Reuters/KENA BETANCUR

Chronik Welt
01/24/2013

Haiti: Fußball mit Handicap

© Bild: Reuters/KENA BETANCUR

Haitian soccer players of the Zaryen team (blue) a

© Bild: Reuters/EDUARDO MUNOZ

Haitian soccer players of the national amputee tea

© Bild: Deleted - 1795296

Haiti Amputee Soccer

© Bild: Deleted - 1795299

Haiti Amputee Soccer

© Bild: Deleted - 1795301

Haiti Amputee Soccer

© Bild: Deleted - 1795304

Haiti Amputee Soccer

© Bild: Deleted - 1795307

Haiti Amputee Soccer

© Bild: Reuters/EDUARDO MUNOZ

Haitian soccer players of the Zaryen team warm up

© Bild: Reuters/KENA BETANCUR

Haitian soccer players of the Zaryen team and the

© Bild: Reuters/KENA BETANCUR

Haitian national amputee team goalkeeper stops the

© Bild: Reuters/KENA BETANCUR

Soccer players from Haiti's Zaryen team and the na

© Bild: Reuters/EDUARDO MUNOZ

Haitian soccer players of the Zaryen team warm up

© Bild: Reuters/KENA BETANCUR

Member of Haitian amputee soccer team arrives home

© Bild: Reuters/KENA BETANCUR

The Zaryen team goalkeeper jumps for the ball duri

© Bild: Reuters/KENA BETANCUR

Members of amputee soccer team pose for a picture

© Bild: Reuters/KENA BETANCUR

A member of an amputee soccer team hits the ball d

© Bild: Reuters/KENA BETANCUR

Jean Batiste Avel hits the ball during a training

© Bild: Reuters/SWOAN PARKER

Prosthetics made for amputee patients who lost leg

| Stand: 01/24/2013, 12:57