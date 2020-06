Festnahme nach rätselhaftem Vierfachmord

epa03935836 An undated handout picture provided by the Surrey Police on 04 November 2013 shows an artist's impression of a suspected motorcyclist seen close to the spot where a British family of four people was killed near Annecy, southern France, in September 2012. Officers of the French Gendarmerie have released the artist's impression of a man they are keen to trace who was seen riding along 'La Combe d'Ire' road in Doussard, Chevaline between 3.15pm and 3.40pm on 05 September 2012. EPA/FRENCH GENDARMERIE / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

© Bild: APA/FRENCH GENDARMERIE / HANDOUT