Frage des Tages: Jemen-Geisel

epa03516073 Yemeni soldiers search vehicles at a checkpoint in Sana'a, Yemen, 22 December 2012, as authorities step up security measures after three western tourists were kidnapped in the Yemeni capital. Unidentified gunmen had kidnapped three foreigners on 21 December in Sana'a, local media reported citing witnesses. The foreigners, said to be two Finnish and an Austrian national, were abducted from Tahrir Square in central Sana'a. Several foreigners have been kidnapped in recent months in Yemen by tribesmen demanding the release of prisoners and other concessions from the federal government. EPA/YAHYA ARHAB
© APA/YAHYA ARHAB