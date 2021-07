Entschuldigung nach Eklat bei Iglesias-Konzert

Sri Lankan commuters journey past a billboard in Colombo on December 27, 2015, associated with a concert of the Latin popstar Enrique Iglesias. Organisers of the concert which took place in the Sri Lankan capital on December 20, have been publicly attacked by President Maithripala Sirisena for organising an Òuncivilised Ò concert by Latin pop star Enrique Eglesias. The president said the organisers whould be 'whipped with toxic tails of sting rays' for hosting the show at which local women threw their bras at the singer. AFP PHOTO/Ishara S. KODIKARA

© Bild: APA/AFP/Ishara S.KODIKARA