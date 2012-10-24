Die letzte Reise der Supertanker
An den Sandstränden des indischen Subkontinents werden ausrangierte Schiffe teils mit bloßen Händen zerlegt.
REUTERSLabourers pull an iron rope before separating a portion of a ship into scrap metal at Gaddani ship breaking yard, about 60 km (37 miles) from Karachi November 25, 2011. Pakistan is full of dangers, with tens of thousands of victims of suicide bomb
Gaddani
REUTERSLabourers pull an iron rope while working on a ship to separate it into scrap metal at Gaddani ship breaking yard, about 60 km (37 miles) from Karachi November 25, 2011. Pakistan is full of dangers, with tens of thousands of victims of suicide bomb
REUTERSA labourer uses a blow torch to separate parts of a ship for scrap metal at Gaddani ship breaking yard, about 60 km (37 miles) from Karachi November 25, 2011. Pakistan is full of dangers, with tens of thousands of victims of suicide bombings, secta
Pakistani labourers stand infront oil tanker Sea-Giant at Gaddani shipbreaking yard, 60 km from Karachi September 13, 2003. Like a gigantic steel whale 10 stories high and longer than the Eiffel Tower is tall, the second-biggest ship ever built sits waiti
REUTERSA labourer climbs a ladder held by others, while working onboard a ship, separating it into scrap metal at Gaddani ship breaking yard, about 60 km (37 miles) from Karachi November 24, 2011. Pakistan is full of dangers, with tens of thousands of vic
REUTERSA labourer uses a blow torch to separate a portion of a ship into scrap metal at Gaddani ship breaking yard, about 60 km (37 miles) from Karachi November 25, 2011. Pakistan is full of dangers, with tens of thousands of victims of suicide bombings,
APA giant oil-soaked dead fish lies on the compound of a ship-breaking industry, Dec. 5, 2003 in Gaddani, near Karachi, Pakistan. International environmental groups, like Greenpeace, say the rebirth of Pakistans ship-breaking industry will spell disaster
REUTERSLabourers stand on a makeshift cable carriage which transports them onto a ship to separate it into scrap metal at Gaddani ship breaking yard, about 60 km (37 miles) from Karachi November 24, 2011. Pakistan is full of dangers, with tens of thousand
Pakistani labourers work at Gaddani shipbreaking yard, 60 km from Karachi. Like a gigantic steel whale 10 stories high and longer than the Eiffel Tower is tall, the second-biggest ship ever built sits waiting for destruction on what could be a beautiful A
Pakistani labourers take a break at Gaddani shipbreaking yard, 60 km from Karachi. Like a gigantic steel whale 10 stories high and longer than the Eiffel Tower is tall, the second-biggest ship ever built sits waiting for destruction on what could be a bea
Pakistani labourers use trolly to board oil tanker Sea-Giant at Gaddani shipbreaking yard, 60 km from Karach. Like a gigantic steel whale 10 stories high and longer than the Eiffel Tower is tall, the second-biggest ship ever built sits waiting for destruc
APWorkers who earned US$2-3 a day, with no safety gear and no health plan, stand behind their supervisor at a ship-breaking industry where the French-made Sea Giant, at 74,400 metric tons the second biggest ship ever built, is scrapped in Gaddani, near Ka
dapdIn this Saturday, June 30, 2012 photo, the Exxon Valdez is anchored some six nautical miles off the Bhavnagar coast near Alang ship-breaking yard in western Indian state of Gujarat, India. Gujarat Maritime Board (GMB) has given permission to the ship
APThe French-made Sea Giant, at 74,400 metric tons the second biggest ship ever built, is brought to a ship-breaking industry in Gaddani, near Karachi, Pakistan, Oct. 5, 2003. Dying piece by piece, the beached supertanker looms over the shore, a skeletal
REUTERSA labourer, his face covered to guard against sawdust, grinds away a portion of a wooden cargo ship during its overhaul in Karachis Fish Harbour July 15, 2012. The process of overhauling a boat takes about a week, in which the boat is brought to dr
REUTERSBeach goers feed pigeons in Mumbai where a cargo ship ran aground due to rough weather June 12, 2011. The 175-metre-long ship named Wisdom, which was being tugged to the Alang scrapyard in Gujarat from Colombo, broke away due to rough weather and d
Alang
REUTERSWorkers stand beside a decommissioned ship at the Alang shipyard, about 260 km (162 miles) west from the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, in this February 25, 2009 file photo. A global economic slowdown has hit industries ranging from automakers t
REUTERSWorkers dismantle a decommissioned ship at the Alang shipyard, about 260 km (162 miles) west from the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, in this February 25, 2009 file photo. A global economic slowdown has hit industries ranging from automakers to i
REUTERSWorkers work at a ship breaking yard in Chittagong August 19, 2009. Bangladesh is dependent on shipbreaking for its domestic steel requirements. The shipbreaking industry is not subjected to any environmental laws or health and safety regulations f
REUTERSA worker works on a broken part of a ship at a ship breaking yard in Chittagong August 19, 2009. Bangladesh is dependent on ship breaking for its domestic steel requirements. The ship breaking industry is not subject to any environmental laws or he
Chittagong
REUTERSWorkers weld a wrecked part of a ship at a ship-breaking yard in Chittagong August 19, 2009. Bangladesh is dependent on shipbreaking for its domestic steel requirements. The Chittagong shipbreaking yard is a highly polluted coastal belt of 20 km.
dapdPeople play in the sea against the backdrop of merchant ship MV Wisdom which ran aground at Chowpatty Beach in Mumbai, India, Friday, June 17, 2011. The ship went adrift after breaking loose while being towed from Colombo to Alang in Gujarat, for bein
REUTERSWorkers are seen at a common residence nearby a ship-breaking yard in Chittagong August 21, 2009. The ship-breaking industry has been polluting the environment of the locality since it started in 1971, posing a serious threat to the health of nearb