Die JVA Landsberg

Die Justizvollzugsanstalt gab einen seltenen Einblick in den Alltag.
General view of one of the floors inside Landsberg
Main entrance control tower reflected in mirror at
Photographers take pictures of the entrance of t…
General view the inside of Landsberg County jail
General view of soccer place of Landsberg County j
General view of dining room at Landsberg County ja
Medientag JVA Landsberg
Medientag JVA Landsberg
Medientag JVA Landsberg
A view into the dining room of the prison of Lands…
Officers enter the main entrance of the prison of …
Medientag JVA Landsberg
GERMANY JUSTICE SOCCER HOENESS
Medientag JVA Landsberg
Medientag JVA Landsberg
Medientag JVA Landsberg
Medientag JVA Landsberg
A soccer goal stands at the sport center of the pr…
General view of the main entrance of the prison of…
Inside view of a prison cell in Landsberg am Lech…