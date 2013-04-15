Die Frau aus Suryanelli

In this Sunday, Feb. 24, 2013 photo, broken nail polish is seen on the nails of rape victim "The Suryanelli girl," named for the beautiful, hillside village in the southern state of Kerala that was once her home, as she holds her hands during an interview with The Associated Press at her house in Kottayam, India. For 17 years now, her life has been put on hold, frozen at the night of Jan. 16, 1996. There has been no justice, no closure that would allow her to move on and salvage the pieces of who she used to be. It would have been easier if she had quietly disappeared, as do most of the tens of thousands of survivors of rape in India every year. Instead, her fight for an elusive justice has marked her, she says sadly, as a "shameless woman." (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
