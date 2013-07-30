kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
epa03065267 A photograph dated 09 May 2008 shows the Danakil Depression in Afar region, northern Ethiopia. Reports state that on 18 January 2012, the Ethiopian government said that two Germans, two Hungarians and an Austrian tourists were killed by gunmen as they visited Erta Ale volcano in the remote region of Afar in northern Ethiopia in early hours of 17 January. Gunmen also kidnapped two Germans and two Ethiopians while injuring a Hungarian and an Italian in an attack took place near the Eritrean border. Ethiopia blamed its neighbor Eritrea for the attack, but Eritrea dismissed the allegation. In 2007, five Europeans and 13 Ethiopians were kidnapped in Afar region that is prone to banditry and separatist rebel fighters' movement. EPA/MICHAEL TSEGAYE

© APA/MICHAEL TSEGAYE

Danakil-Wüste
07/30/2013

Im Höllenloch der Schöpfung

Bizarre Landschaften und Temperaturen bis zu 60 Grad: Die Danakil-Wüste in Äthiopien ist einer der rauesten Orte der Welt.

von Tanja Teufel

ETHIOPIA AFAR MURDER GERMANY AUSTRIA HUNGARY ITALY

A man walks on sulphur and mineral salt formations

To match WITNESS ETHIOPIA DANAKIL/

To match WITNESS ETHIOPIA DANAKIL/

Sulphur and mineral salt formations are seen near

To match WITNESS ETHIOPIA DANAKIL/

At dawn, a camel caravan starts its journey to the

FILE ETHIOPIA AFAR MURDER GERMANY AUSTRIA HUNGARY

An armed Afar man crosses a river near the Danakil

A camel caravan carrying slabs of salt travels awa

A worker extracts salt from the desert in the Dana

A worker extracts salt from the desert in the Dana

A worker ties together slabs of salt extracted fro

Men prepare bars of salt to be sold in a shop in t

A worker loads a camel with slabs of salt in the D

Men walk with their camels through the Danakil Dep

A man walks with his camels through the Danakil De

Members of the Berahile Salt Association pay a mer

A general view shows the town of Berahile in Afar,

Slabs of salt are seen stacked in the Berahile Sal

Salt merchants pose for a photograph as they rest

Salt merchants, and their pack animals, rest for t

Camels eat dried grass in northern Ethiopia

A camel caravan carrying slabs of salt travels awa

