China vernichtete mehr als 660 Kilo Elfenbein

Chinese policemen watch over ivory products prepared for destruction during a ceremony in Beijing, Friday, May 29, 2015. China's State Forestry Administration and General Administration of Customs officials presided over a ceremony to destroy more than 660 kilograms of ivory that was seized after being smuggled into the country, as part of a crackdown on the illegal trade. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

