Festnahme nach Feuer in Schlachthof

Firefighters prepare bags that appears to contain the remains of victims from a poultry processing plant that was engulfed by a fire in northeast China's Jilin province's Mishazi township on Monday, June 3, 2013. The massive fire broke out here early Monday, trapping workers inside a cluttered slaughterhouse and killing over a hundred people, reports and officials said. (AP Photo) CHINA OUT

