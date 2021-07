Wegen Fahrlässigkeit: Lokführer festgenommen

An injured passenger is helped by a policeman after a train crashed near Santiago de Compostela, northwestern Spain, July 24, 2013. At least 35 people died after a train derailed in the outskirts of the northern Spanish city of Santiago de Compostela, the head of Spain's Galicia region, Alberto Nunez Feijoo, told Cadena Ser radio on Wednesday. A woman who was close to the site of the accident told the radio station that she had first heard a loud explosion and then seen the train derailed. REUTERS/Oscar Corral (SPAIN - Tags: DISASTER TRANSPORT)

