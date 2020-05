USA entging 1961 nur knapp einer Atomkatastrophe

FILE - In this Aug. 6, 1945 file photo released by the U.S. Army, a mushroom cloud billows about one hour after an atomic bomb was detonated above Hiroshima, western Japan. Hiroshima will mark the 67th anniversary of the atomic bombing on Aug. 6, 2012. Clifton Truman Daniel, a grandson of former U.S. President Harry Truman, who ordered the atomic bombings of Japan during World War II, is in Hiroshima to attend a memorial service for the victims. (Foto:U.S. Army via Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum, HO, File/AP/dapd) NO SALES, CREDIT MANDATORY

© Bild: Deleted - 1781619