Frage des Tages: Würden Sie Kunst-Burger essen?

epa03813846 An handout picture shows the burger made from Cultured Beef, which has been developed by Professor Mark Post of Maastricht University in London, Britain, 05 August 2013. Post explains that 'the muscle stem cells, taken by harmless biopsy from living cows, are fed and nurtured so they multiply to create muscle tissue. The cells grow into strands, and 20,000 of them get combined to create one burger'. The total cost of the project has been estimated at 250,000 GBP so far. EPA/DAVID PARRY / PA WIRE HANDOUT UK AND IRELAND OUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY
© APA/DAVID PARRY / PA WIRE HANDOUT