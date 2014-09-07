kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
In Sagen und Märchen wird dem Wolf (Canis lupus) meist die Rolle des Bösewichtes zugeschrieben, was ihm eine erhebliche Popularität eingebracht hat, denn um kaum ein Tier ranken sich so viele Mythen wie um den wilden Vorgänger des Hundes.

09/07/2014

Der Wolf: Scheues Wildtier mit schlechtem Ruf

In Österreich gibt es derzeit zwischen zwei und acht Wölfe auf - Tendenz steigend.

