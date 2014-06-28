06/28/2014
Kleine Cartoons mit den großen Fragen der Welt
Pawel Kuczynski malt realistische Bilder zu surrealen Problemen - und ist damit zum Hit auf Facebook geworden.
Pawel-Kuczynski
Pawel Kuczynski
Pawel Kuczynski
Pawel Kuczynski
Pawel Kuczynski
Pawel Kuczynski
Pawel Kuczynski
Pawel Kuczynski
Pawel Kuczynski
Pawel Kuczynski
Pawel Kuczynski
Pawel Kuczynski
Pawel Kuczynski
Pawel Kuczynski
Pawel Kuczynski
Pawel Kuczynski
Pawel Kuczynski
Pawel Kuczynski
Pawel Kuczynski
Pawel Kuczynski
tumblr_mvaa8zN2Ko1ryvq99o1_500.gif