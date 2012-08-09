kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Anmelden

info

© Dunechaser/The Brothers Brick

Buzz
08/09/2012

Lego: Mini-Me's der Rockstars

Mit dem aktuellen Lego-Sortiment wollten sich die Blogger "Brother Bricks" nicht zufriedengeben. Legendäre Musiker fehlten einfach. Bisher.

© Bild: Dunechaser/The Brothers Brick

alt

© Bild: villagepeople.com

village

© Bild: Dunechaser/The Brothers Brick

Lego

© Bild: www.pps.at

www.pps.atKurt Donald COBAIN (February 20, 1967 ??? April 5, 1994) was an American singer-songwriter and musician, best known as the lead singer and guitarist of the rock band Nirvana.

© Bild: Dunechaser/The Brothers Brick

Lego

© Bild: PMC

aa

© Bild: Dunechaser/The Brothers Brick

Lego

© Bild: elvispresley.com

elvis

© Bild: Dunechaser/The Brothers Brick

Lego

© Bild: jimihendrix.com

jimi hendrix

© Bild: Dunechaser/The Brothers Brick

Lego

© Bild: APA

(FILES) US Country music legend Johnny Cash performs on stage April 7, 1986 at the Country Music Festival in Zurich, Switzerland. Johnny Cash has died at a hospital in Nashville, Tennessee, his manager said, Friday, September 12, 2003. EPA PHOTO/KEYSTONE

© Bild: Dunechaser/The Brothers Brick

Lego

© Bild: nirvana

nirvana

© Bild: Dunechaser/The Brothers Brick

Lego

© Bild: dapd

dapdOzzy Osbourne performs in concert in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Saturday April 2, 2011. (Foto:Andre Penner/AP/dapd)

© Bild: Dunechaser/The Brothers Brick

Lego

© Bild: Bob Gruen

Led Zeppelin

© Bild: Dunechaser/The Brothers Brick

Lego

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSDave Grohl of Foo Fighters accepts the award for best rock performance at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (GRAMMYS-SHOW)

© Bild: Dunechaser/The Brothers Brick

Lego

© Bild: greenday.com

greenday

© Bild: Dunechaser/The Brothers Brick

Lego

© Bild: Deleted - 1967545

Members of American rock band REM arrives for the MTV Europe Music Awards at the Festhalle in Frankfurt, Germany Thursday Nov. 8, 2001. (AP Photo/ PA, Anthony Harvey)UNITED KINGDOM OUT NO SALES MAGAZINES OUT

© Bild: Dunechaser/The Brothers Brick

Lego

© Bild: EPA

EPAepa02561538 Meg (L) and Jack White (R) from the US band The White Stripes perform on stage in Guadalajara, Mexico, 13 May 2005. According to the The White Stripes official website, the White Stripes have split up. There is no official reason given for

© Bild: Dunechaser/The Brothers Brick

Lego

© Bild: dapd

dapdARCHIV: Members of the Irish Band U2 from left, Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen, arrive on the red carpet for the Q Music Magazine Awards at a central London hotel (Foto vom 24.10.11). Die Mauer war gerade gefallen. Durch Berlin waberte

© Bild: Dunechaser/The Brothers Brick

Lego

© Bild: Warner Bros

billy

© Bild: Dunechaser/The Brothers Brick

Lego

© Bild: Riff, Raff

lala

© Bild: VP/BB

aa

| Stand: 08/09/2012, 16:00