"GNTM": Überraschender Start

Alles neu bei Heidi. Die siebente Staffel von "Germany's Next Topmodel" startete anders als gewohnt. Eine gute Entscheidung.
www.pps.atModel Heidi Klum and husband Seal enjoy with their children in a boat along the coast of Ibiza01/08/2011Ibiza, Spain
www.pps.atUK, AUSTRIA, HUNGARY, HONG KONG, GREECE, JAPAN, CHINA, CANADA, ROMANIA AND BULGARIA RIGHTS ONLYSinger Seal and supermodel Heidi Klum take out baby Johan Samuel for a stroll in lovely, snowy downtown Aspen. The couple did some shopping, enjoyed a
Heidi Klum
www.photopress.at08/14/2011 - Tyra Banks - VH1 Do Something Awards - Arrivals - Palladium Hollywood - Hollywood, CA, USA - Keywords: Orientation: Portrait Face Count: 1 - False -
www.photopress.atTyra BANKSModel, Monte Carlo 1996 with SEAL
www.photopress.atTyra BANKSModel, Monte Carlo 1996 with SEAL
www.photopress.atBritish soul singer Seal and his girlfriend Tatjana Patitz
www.photopress.atTatjana PATITZGerman model and actress. Vienna 1994
www.photopress.atArchive Pictures: Heidi Klum and Seal
www.photopress.atArchive Pictures: Heidi Klum and Seal
www.photopress.at8618972 Seal makes his way through LAX in Los Angeles, CA on January 20, 2012.
www.photopress.atSeal performed in concert in Barcelona. With his smooth voice and charm, who can blame the swooning ladies. Although hes been out of the music world for a while, we cant blame him. Hes been busy making babies with beauty Heidi Klum. 07/26
www.photopress.at12/16/2011 - Seal - AIDA Night of the Proms Concert at the Lanxess Arena in Cologne - December 16, 2011 - Lanxess Arena - Cologne, Germany - Keywords: Orientation: Portrait Face Count: 1 - False -
www.photopress.atHeidi Klum, Seal *** *** (News-Item): Making a return visit to the popular holiday locale, Heidi Klum was joined by husband Seal as the pair took their little one to Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch in Los Angeles, California on Saturday (October
www.photopress.atHeidi Klum, Seal and kids hits the slopes in Aspen, Colorado for some wintery vacation fun on December 26th, 2011. Looks like Heidis mom Erna Klum also came along to help keep an eye on Lou Samuel as Leni and Johan enjoyed some skiing and
www.pps.atModel Heidi Klum and husband Seal enjoy with their children in a boat along the coast of Ibiza01/08/2011Ibiza, Spain
www.photopress.atSeal. 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards held at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live.
www.photopress.atModel Heidi Klum takes her kids Leni, Henry, Johan and Lou to a park in Brentwood, CA on January 7th, 2012. Leni and Lou had matching lady bug ugg boots on. Lou also enjoyed using a cell phone
www.pps.atRep 44840 Porto Cervo/Italy August 03th, 2008 Heidi Klum and Seal on holiday in Porto Cervo, Italy, with their children. This typical Holywood glamourous couple is seen here living a family simple life on the beach, sunbathing, diving
www.photopress.at12/16/2011 - Seal - AIDA Night of the Proms Concert at the Lanxess Arena in Cologne - December 16, 2011 - Lanxess Arena - Cologne, Germany - Keywords: Orientation: Portrait Face Count: 1 - False -
dapdHeidi Klum arrives at the third annual TeenNick HALO awards in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2011. The HALO awards honors real teens who are "Helping and Leading Others". (Foto:Matt Sayles/AP/dapd)
Pro Sieben