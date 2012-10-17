kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Anmelden

info

© REUTERS

Bart-Meisterschaft
10/17/2012

Eine haarige Sache

Im französischen Wittersdorf trafen sich passionierte Bartträger zur ersten "European Beard Championship".

von Julia Karzel

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSA combination photo shows participants during the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. More than a hundred participants competed in the first European Beard and Moustache

© Bild: dapd

dapdKlaus Leible from Germany poses for photographer during the "European Beard Championship " in Leogang, Austrian province of Salzburg on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2010. ( AP Photo/ Kerstin Joensson)

© Bild: dapd

dapdCompetitor pose for photographers during the "European Beard Championship " in Leogang, Austrian province of Salzburg on Saturday, Oct.2, 2010. ( AP Photo/ Kerstin Joensson)

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSGerman hairdresser Elmar Weisser, 48, poses with his beard, which is shaped as a stork, during the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. Weisser, who won the World Beard an

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSA participant of the European Beard Championships reacts during a competition in Leogang, some 70 kilometres (44 miles) southwest of Salzburg, October 2, 2010. More than 150 competitors took part in 17 categories to win the prize for the most attra

© Bild: dapd

dapdSiegfried Weindl from Germany poses in front of the jury during the "European Beard Championship " in Leogang, Austrian province of Salzburg on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2010. ( AP Photo/ Kerstin Joensson)

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSParticipants have a beer as they take part in the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. More than a hundred participants competed in the first European Beard and Moustache

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSParticipants wait to go on stage as they take part in the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. More than a hundred participants competed in the first European Beard and Mo

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSA participant is seen through the moustache of a fellow competitor as he helps him to get ready for the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. More than a hundred participan

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSA participant of the European Beard Championships styles his beard in Leogang, some 70 kilometres (44 miles) southwest of Salzburg, October 2, 2010. More than 150 competitors took part in 17 categories to win the prize for the most attractive, fanc

© Bild: dapd

dapdHans Peter Weis , left, and Gerhard Knapp, both from Germany, pose for photographers during the "European Beard Championship " in Leogang, Austrian province of Salzburg on Saturday, Oct.2, 2010. ( AP Photo/ Kerstin Joensson)

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSParticipants take part in the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. More than a hundred participants competed in the first European Beard and Moustache Championships organi

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSEuropean Beard Championship prize winners in the category chin-beard and mutton-chops imperial, Franz Mitterhauser of Austria, Juergen Burkhard of Germany and Herve Diebolt of France (L-R) pose for photographers reacts during the European Beard Cha

© Bild: dapd

dapdHerve Diebholt from France poses for photographers during the "European Beard Championship " in Leogang, Austrian province of Salzburg on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2010. ( AP Photo/ Kerstin Joensson)

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSA combination photo shows participants during the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. More than a hundred participants competed in the first European Beard and Moustache

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSA combination photo shows participants during the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. More than a hundred participants competed in the first European Beard and Moustache

| Stand: 10/17/2012, 16:29