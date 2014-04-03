kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Anmelden

info

Das Estádio Nacional de Brasília befindet sich in der Hauptstadt und fasst 70.064 Zuschauer. In diesem Stadion werden insgesamt sieben Spiele, darunter das um Platz drei, ausgetragen.

© APA/EPA/GERNOT HENSEL

WM 2014
04/03/2014

Die Spielstätten der FIFA WM 2014

Brasilien stellt für die Fußball-WM insgesamt zwölf Stadien, verteilt im ganzen Land, zur Verfügung.

© Bild: APA/EPA/GERNOT HENSEL

BRAZIL SOCCER FIFA WORLD CUP 2014 STADIUMS

© Bild: Reuters/GARY HERSHORN

Workmen stand next to the pitch inside the Arena d

© Bild: APA/EPA/Fernando Bizerra Jr

FILE BRAZIL SOCCER WORLD CUP

© Bild: Reuters/SERGIO MORAES

An aerial view shows the Arena das Dunas stadium,

© Bild: Deleted - 875244

This photo released by Portal da Copa shows Arena …

© Bild: APA/EPA/Bosco Martin

BRAZIL SOCCER FIFA WORLD CUP 2014

© Bild: Reuters/KAI PFAFFENBACH

A general view of the Arena Fonte Nova during the

© Bild: Deleted - 875286

A worker walks in front of the Arena Pernambuco in…

© Bild: Reuters/GARY HERSHORN

The pitch is seen inside the Estadio Beira-Rio sta

© Bild: APA/EPA/Antonio Lacerda

FILE BRAZIL SOCCER WORLD CUP

© Bild: Reuters/PAULO WHITAKER

General view of Arena Pantanal stadium in Cuiaba

© Bild: APA/EPA/EDSON RODRIGUES / SECOPA

BRAZIL WORLD CUP 2014

© Bild: Deleted - 875337

In this photo released by Portal da Copa 2014, an …

| Stand: 04/03/2014, 09:47