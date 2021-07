Scheitern des Heta-Rückkaufs: Wie geht es weiter?

epa05210930 Austrian Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling gestures during a news conference in Vienna, Austria, 14 March, 2016. The planned repurchase of bonds of the Austrian crisis bank Heta by Austrian state Carinthia has failed. Austria will not submit another offer to the creditors of the Heta, according to a statement of Austrian Finance Minister Schelling. EPA/LISI NIESNER

© Bild: EPA/LISI NIESNER