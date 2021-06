Österreich erhält Negativpreis "Fossil des Tages"

Peru's Minister of the Environment and new President of COP20, Manuel Pulgar-Vidal, talks during the opening ceremony of the Climate Change Conference in Lima, Peru, Monday, Dec. 1, 2014. Delegates from more than 190 countries will meet in Lima for the next two weeks to work on drafts for a global climate deal that is supposed to be adopted next year in Paris. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

© Bild: Deleted - 760689