Tokios Börse jubelt über Olympia-Zuschlag

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, center, shakes hands with President of the International Olympic Committee Jacques Rogge as Tokyo 2020 Olympic Bid Committee President Tsunekazu Takeda stands by after signing the Host City Contract for the 2020 Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2013. Tokyo defeated Istanbul in the final round of secret voting Saturday by the International Olympic Committee. Madrid was eliminated earlier after an initial tie with Istanbul. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

