Sundt: Von Manipulation "nichts gewusst"

Former Telekom Austria deputy CEO Rudolf Fischer waits for his share manipulation trial at court in Vienna February 11, 2013. Three former Telekom Austria top managers, including Fischer, along with another former employee and a banker, are charged with arranging the mass buying of Telekom Austria shares in 2004, causing a surge in the price that triggered a payout of 9 million euro ($12 million) for managers. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader (AUSTRIA - Tags: BUSINESS CRIME LAW TELECOMS)

