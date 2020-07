Sehenden Auges ins Energie-Gewitter

International Energy Agency's chief economist Fatih Birol speaks to Reuters during an interview in Baghdad February 29, 2012. Iraq is capable of more than doubling its crude oil production within three years, with the pace of further growth slowing steeply afterwards, the West's energy agency said on Wednesday. Picture taken February 29, 2012. To match Interview IRAQ-OIL/IEA REUTERS/Saad Shalash (IRAQ - Tags: ENERGY BUSINESS)

