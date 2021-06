Rosige Zeiten für die Aida

epa02285274 A civet eats coffee from a branch at a farm in Liwa, West Lampung District, Indonesia, on 13 August 2010. Kopi Luwak, a coffee variety, is made from hard beans that have been eaten by civets and then fermented in their stomachs before being excreted and roasted. It's highly prized for its smooth flavor and bitterless aftertaste, sometimes fetching well over $200 a pound ($440 per kilogram) online. EPA/BAGUS INDAHONO

© Bild: APA/BAGUS INDAHONO