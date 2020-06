Österreich soll Schiefergas testen und Sprit-Steuern erhöhen

epa03911983 Maria Van der Hoeven, Executive Director of the International Energy Agency (IEA), speaks about 'Overcoming the energy policy trilemma' during a session of the 22nd World Energy Congress at Exco Hall in Daegu, South Korea, 16 October 2013. The World Energy Congress under the theme 'Securing Tomorrow's Energy Today' is held from 13 until 17 October. EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

© Bild: APA/JEON HEON-KYUN