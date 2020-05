Nationalbank: Zoff um Luxuspensionen

Accused swindler Bernard Madoff exits the Manhattan federal court house in New York , in this January 14, 2009 file photo. Victims of Bernard Madoff's fraud will soon receive $2.48 billion to help cover their losses, more than tripling their total recovery to about $3.63 billion, the trustee liquidating the imprisoned swindler's firm said September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/Files (UNITED STATES - Tags: CRIME LAW BUSINESS HEADSHOT)

© Bild: Reuters/BRENDAN MCDERMID