Megabrücke: Europäer zahlen, Chinesen dürfen bauen

Picture taken on September 25, 2017, shows a part of a support structure at the construction site of "Peljesac" bridge, near village of Komarna, on Croatian Adriatic coast. Local traffic as well as tourists traveling between Northern and Southern Croatia have to cross the border twice in a single trip due to the fact that Southern part of Croatian coast, with Dubrovnik as major city, is completely separated from the rest of the country by 24 kms of Bosnia and Herzegovina's territory with town of Neum as the only Bosnian town on the Adriatic sea. Croatia announced the beginning of construction of a 2,5 kms bridge, connecting it's Northern part of the coast with the South, via Peljesac peninsula thus completely avoiding crossing into Bosnian territory and the traffic jams at the border which result in several hours waiting time during the peak of summer tourist season. The double border crossing causes difficulties for tourists as well as the population of Peljesac peninsula, mostly involved in agriculture (high quality grapes and winery, olive oil production, fishery and shellfish production). / AFP PHOTO / ELVIS BARUKCIC

